FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $6.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

FSK traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,861,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,771. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 302,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 27,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

