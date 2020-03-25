FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Reaches $234.63 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $234.63 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00036907 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.04168685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065538 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,637,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,764,834 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

