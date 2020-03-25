Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,786.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 44,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 413,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

