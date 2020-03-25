FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Tops $0.0024

FuzzBalls (CURRENCY:FUZZ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 21% against the dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. FuzzBalls has a total market cap of $11,476.19 and $18.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2015. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner. The official website for FuzzBalls is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

FuzzBalls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

