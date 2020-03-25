FW Thorpe plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.46 (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe plc (LON:TFW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFW traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.47). The stock had a trading volume of 10,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.95. FW Thorpe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $307.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.