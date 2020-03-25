FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Heroux Devtek Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:HRX)

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Heroux Devtek in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.50 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRX. TD Securities lifted their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.92.

HRX opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Heroux Devtek has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$21.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88.

In related news, Director Gilles Labbé acquired 16,800 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$778,041. Also, Director Martin Brassard acquired 4,000 shares of Heroux Devtek stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,465,477.30. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $222,800 over the last 90 days.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

