FY2020 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTG. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE MTG opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

