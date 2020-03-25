FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Cut by Analyst

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sprott in a report released on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14.

SII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of SII opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $515.21 million and a PE ratio of 48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$22.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.00%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

