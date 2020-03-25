FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.13.

TSE ENB opened at C$39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.57. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

