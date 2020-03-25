Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 93,419 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.20% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,977 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

