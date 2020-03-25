Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,899,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,467,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.14.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ALXN stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

