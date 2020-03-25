Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

