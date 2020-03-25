Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of Argo Group worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Argo Group by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 325,467 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,917,000.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Argo Group stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

