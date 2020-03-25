Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 853,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

