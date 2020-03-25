Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $6.29 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,609,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $403,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

