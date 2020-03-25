Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $10,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.