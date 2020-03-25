Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:GDMA)

Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (NYSEARCA:GDMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0324 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GDMA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

