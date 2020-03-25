Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 144.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 50,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,455. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gaia by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

