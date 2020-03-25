GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.03 Million

Brokerages predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $236.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.04 million and the highest is $404.23 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $128.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $877.19 million to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $640.76 million, with estimates ranging from $185.61 million to $814.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.