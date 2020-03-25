GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $209.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $18.30 on Wednesday, hitting $175.82. 257,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.50. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

