GameCredits Price Hits $0.0367 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Crex24, HitBTC and Coinrail. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $8,160.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, Coinrail, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

