Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,000

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON GAW traded up GBX 506 ($6.66) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,106 ($54.01). The stock had a trading volume of 300,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,393. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,096.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,643.98.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Games Workshop Group will post 17603.9294655 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 106 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43). Also, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total value of £100,380 ($132,044.20).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

