GAPS Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.40 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $5.64 or 0.00084389 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031369 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 740.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.06 or 1.00372417 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.