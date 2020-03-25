Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.26% of Garmin worth $50,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Garmin by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 482,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 55,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

GRMN stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $71.71. 1,551,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

