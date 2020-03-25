Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “above average” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRMN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

GRMN traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after buying an additional 427,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Garmin by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 29,080 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,722,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

