Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on GTX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

In other news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $3,865,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $214.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.