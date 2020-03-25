Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Garrison Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Shares of GARS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 238,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Garrison Capital has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. Analysts anticipate that Garrison Capital will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GARS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Garrison Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.