GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 90.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GDS has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

