Gemfields (LON:GEM) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Gemfields (LON:GEM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Gemfields has a 52 week low of GBX 5.79 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 654 ($8.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.02. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Gemfields plc is a supplier of colored gemstones. The Company operates through five segments: Zambia, which includes emerald and beryl mining activities; Mozambique, which includes ruby and corundum mining activities; UK, which includes sales of cut and polished gemstones, marketing, technical and administrative services; Faberge, which includes wholesale and retail sales of jewelry and watches, and Other, which includes new projects and traded auctions.

