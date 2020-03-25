Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $770,194.32 and $15,140.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02596976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00184961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

