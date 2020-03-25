Genedrive (LON:GDR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GDR traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9 ($0.12). 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The company has a market cap of $3.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. Genedrive has a 52 week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.87.

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Budd bought 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

