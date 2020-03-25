General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,165 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 248,578 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,606,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,570. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

