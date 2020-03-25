General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,227,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,686,617 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 6.59% of General Motors worth $3,448,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in General Motors by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 99,160 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 6,984,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,046. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

