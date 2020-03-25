Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIC. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$59.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

TSE MIC traded up C$3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$29.79. 321,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.75. Genworth MI Canada has a one year low of C$24.02 and a one year high of C$61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.00 million. Research analysts predict that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.2100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genworth MI Canada Company Profile

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

