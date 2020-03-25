Georgina Williams Buys 2,000 Shares of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Stock

Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) insider Georgina Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.98 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of A$11,960.00 ($8,482.27).

Georgina Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Georgina Williams bought 2,000 shares of Lifestyle Communities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.04 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of A$16,080.00 ($11,404.26).

ASX:LIC traded up A$0.08 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$5.01 ($3.55). 676,403 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. Lifestyle Communities Limited has a twelve month low of A$5.02 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of A$9.87 ($7.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$8.18 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Lifestyle Communities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lifestyle Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manages affordable communities for homeowners in Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

