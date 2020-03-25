Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Cap of $39,549.88

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $39,549.88 and $2,502.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.01010856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031306 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00176428 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003698 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00083889 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 872.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

