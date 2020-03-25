Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wood & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GBNXF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.