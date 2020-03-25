Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Raised to “Outperform” at Wood & Company

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was upgraded by analysts at Wood & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 6,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

