Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.65.

GEI traded up C$1.72 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,002. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.52.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0751813 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

