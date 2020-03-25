Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bancor Network, Coinnest and Bithumb.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.95 or 0.02612333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Kryptono, Bancor Network, OKEx, Allbit, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Bibox and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

