Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 296.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. 159,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,648. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. Gildan Activewear Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

