Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Lowered to $16.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Scotiabank raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from to in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,648. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 434.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 153,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,114,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 431,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.