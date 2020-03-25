Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 9,907,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.