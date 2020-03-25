Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,273 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,196,000 after acquiring an additional 703,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,938.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

