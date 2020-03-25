Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earning Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a news sentiment score of -2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

