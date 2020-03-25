GINcoin Market Capitalization Hits $29,812.04 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $29,812.04 and approximately $1,312.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.02043170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.38 or 0.03340718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00588756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00719956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075476 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00477126 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.