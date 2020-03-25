Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip Acquires 1,000 Shares

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) President Robert G. Cutlip bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $10,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOD traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 343,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,832. The stock has a market cap of $381.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

