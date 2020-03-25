Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at B. Riley

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNL. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 786,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,037. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 353,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

