Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Richard Slifka Acquires 1,800 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Richard Slifka purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $21,582.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $21,582. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 381,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,856. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $290.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.