Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) EVP Acquires $20,400.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) EVP Andrew P. Slifka acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $37,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 381,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $290.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Partners by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

